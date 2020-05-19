Fubo Sports Network Launches on Pluto TV

Fubo Sports Network is launching on ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV.

The deal marks the first time a fubo channel was distributed on a platform fubo doesn’t control. It now claims to be available on more than 75 million devices.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to bring fubo Sports Network to even more sports fans through Pluto TV, the largest free streaming distributor in the country,” said Min Kim, VP, business development, fuboTV. “Since launching fubo Sports Network less than a year ago, we’ve built a differentiated offering for a dedicated audience who tune in for live games, original sports programming, sports docs and movies. We look forward to bringing Pluto TV fans 24/7 sports coverage on and off the field with a unique point of view.”

Started last fall by fuboTV, which this year merged with FaceBank Group, fubo Sports Network features event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming. Original programming includes No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, Call It a Night with Julie Stewart-Binks, Drinks with Binks and The Cooligans.

“In challenging times like these, with many live sporting events on hold, our current channel lineup featuring classic live sporting events, news, documentaries/series and sports-themed movies, have proven to be a great alternative for fans in search of what to watch,” said Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV’s senior VP, content strategy and global partnerships. “We are incredibly excited to welcome fubo Sports Network to Pluto TV as it brings even greater dimension to our sports programming and fanfare to all who revel in watching the competitive arena."