FuboTV Partners with Viasat to Bring vMVPD Service to Airplane Flights

Implementing the open caching specifications of the Streaming Video Alliance, companies will use multicast techniques to deliver live OTT and VOD content

Virtual MVPD fuboTV is partnering with satellite company Viasat to deliver live-streamed and OTT VOD content to airline passengers for free.

The company’s claim to be the first to leverage a new open caching standard developed by the Streaming Video Alliance that enables airlines equipped with Viasat satellite internet wherewithal to stream fuboTV content via multicast technology.

Passengers will have access to more than 100 live channels delivered by fuboTV, which include networks from NBCUniversal, FOX, ViacomCBS, A&E Networks, AMC Networks, beIN Sports, Crown Media, Discovery Communications, NBA TV, NFL Network, Showtime, Turner and Univision. FuboTV also has a video-on-demand library of more than 30,000 TV shows and movies.

For more stories like this, visit our sister publication Next TV.

“Streaming live television is complex, and fuboTV prides itself on our internally-built tech stack that allows us to bring a stable experience to our subscribers,” said Cristina Arango, director of strategic partnerships for fuboTV, in a statement. “That’s why it was critical for us to work with a proven technology partner like Viasat to enable fuboTV to be one of the first live streaming services to expand distribution to the U.S. aviation market. We are excited to offer both fuboTV and fubo Sports Network without the need to purchase an in-flight Wi-Fi package, to millions of passengers every month—which is an untapped environment for us.”