Fuse Media, Voto Latino Encourage 2020 Turnout

Fuse Media and Voto Latino Foundation are again joining to encourage Latinx participation in the 2020 election.

The effort, part of Fuse’s “Be Change” social responsibility initiative, uses the slogan “Be Counted. Be Change.”

“Forty percent of the 32 million Latinx Americans eligible to vote in the 2020 election are 34 years or younger, placing them directly within our audience composition,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel (Mike) Roggero. “By once again partnering with Voto Latino Foundation, Fuse provides a national platform to educate and inform our audience that by registering and voting this November they are empowered to actively drive change for a better tomorrow. And, while the national presidential election is important, our Be Change messaging will also emphasize the significance of participating at the local level where young voters have the opportunity to make a real impact on their communities.”

The initiative includes a series of vignettes featuring singer Amara La Negra, actress Dascha Polanco, journalist Mariana Atencio and Steven Garza, who appeared in Boys State, plus Fuse hosts Dee Nasty and Sasha Merci.

The vignettes will appear on the Fuse and FM linear channels, Fuse.tv and across Fuse Media social accounts.

Fuse will also have linear programming stunts including National Registration Day: We’ve Got Issues on Sept. 22, Election 2020: We’ve Got Issues. The channel will also be showing documentary films about some issues important to voters. Fuse will also create on-air on-screen lower-third announcements letting viewers know they can get more info at votolatino.org.

“This year, the Latinx community will be the second-largest voting bloc and a major force in the electorate, especially young Latinxs,” said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of VotoLatino Foundation. “Communicating the impact of their voice to young Latinx voters is critical and we're honored to be working with Fuse to empower young Latinxs to get involved, speak up for their community, and vote.”