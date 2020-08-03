Giant CES Going Digital in January

CES, the annual giant technology conference that draws television and advertising executives to Las Vegas, will be going digital in January, the Consumer Technology Association said.

The massive CES in Las Vegas will go virtual in 2021. JohnStaleyPhoto.com

The virus has canceled a series of industry events, including the network upfront presentations, the NAB Show, IBC and the SCTE-ISBE Cable Tec Expo. Still, CES, which reported 175,000 total attendees in 2019 in Las Vegas, is so massive that the conversion to digital seemed to cause an exceptional stir.

“With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” the CTA said.

The group said that the digital CES 2021 during the first week of January will offer “a highly personalized experience” that will include keynotes and conferences, product showcases and meeting and networking.

“Technology has helped us all work, learn and connect during the coronavirus pandemic, and it has presented real solutions to help solve complex global challenges. We recognize that, particularly in these uncertain times, it is the partnerships of some of the most creative minds that bring the best solutions to life,” the CTA said.