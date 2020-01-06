Good News for Digital News

While fake news continues to compete successfully with real journalism in capturing audiences around the world, digital news has emerged as a surprisingly bright spot for traditional journalistic values, with new business models funding better news content.

Some of this simply reflects the old cliché about a rising tide that floats all boats. The hotly contested 2020 elections and impeachment coverage have already produced growing audiences.

In November, CNN’s total-day ratings from Nielsen climbed to their third-highest level in 11 years, while MSNBC grew its total-day viewers audience by 18% from a year earlier.

For the full year, Fox News Channel notched its highest-rated year in primetime in its 23-year history, with an average of 2.5 million viewers, per Nielsen.

An even bigger surge of viewing can be found on digital platforms. Fox News Digital had 102 million monthly uniques, up 11% from the prior year.

“People are consuming more news than ever before,” Fox News Digital editor-in-chief Porter Berry said. “With channel viewership and all metrics of digital up in 2019, Fox News is proving that growth in one area doesn’t have to come at the expense of another.”

Video — particularly live video — is one of the fastest-growing segments, said CNN Digital VP of global video Wendy Brundige. CNN had 542 million unique multiplatform video starts in September 2019, Brundige said.

“Video has become ubiquitous,” she said. “There is an expectation that if something newsworthy has happened in front of a camera, we will have it for them … So if you open up the CNN app you will see it chock full of video.”

Paul Shanley, global director of video products for the Associated Press, also stressed the importance of multiplatform news coverage and production. “The traditional lines of how we define news organizations are starting to blur,” he said. “All of these news organizations — radio, TV, print, digital — are now competing across platforms with video. We are really seeing a growing demand for multi-form content for multiple platforms and for immediate content, live content.”

Breaking the Bubble

While fake news and propaganda remains a major problem on social media platforms, a rarely noted trend is the increased popularity of nonpartisan news coverage via digital platforms such as CNN, NBC News, CBS News and Newsy.

CBSN, CBS News’s 24-hour OTT channel, regularly produces more than 1 million streams a day, said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer of ViacomCBS and CEO of CBS Interactive. Total 2019 video streams also beat record levels set in 2018, notable in an off-election year.

The rapid growth of CBSN highlights a growing demand for live, unbiased hard news, CBS News Digital executive VP Christy Tanner said. “We are focused on fact, not opinion, and we have a younger audience [median age of 37 that] is choosing facts not opinion,” she said. “Many people are turned off by there being so much opinion on cable and the idea that people are living in filter bubbles.”

NBC News executive VP of digital Chris Berend agreed. A focus on nonpartisan news and facts has fueled both growth and engagement for the division’s NBC News Now app, which launched in June 2019.

Total hours streamed on the app have been growing at an average of 27% a month since launch. “We have an average session time of around 49 minutes on an average day,” with high levels even on special occasions such as the impeachment hearings, Berend said. “That is incredible engagement.”

“It is pretty clear from the research that there are a lot of people who are looking for news that — for the lack of a better term — is very Cronkite-esque, for news that exists outside the hyperpartisan bubble,” said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO of the E.W. Scripps-owned Newsy, which started as an online news service and now offers news via apps and online as well on a 24/7 cable news channel. “There is a gap in the marketplace that has led to rapid growth of this kind of coverage from us and a number of other digital players.”