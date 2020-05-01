Groups Seek Zoom End-to-End Encryption

Fight for the Future and some other civil society groups used Zoom for a teleconference to call on Zoom to institute end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its teleconferences given its use to bridge physical distancing in a socially distanced COVID-19 reality.

The groups, which also included the Media Alliance, Color Of Change, praised security improvements that Zoom has made, including stronger encryption and greater control over the Zoom room, like being able to lock meetings, after security flaws were put under the magnifying glass of the pandemic.

Still, they said Zoom did not go far enough.

“While zoom has improved their security, we need end-to-end encryption to talk with our friends and loved ones without second guessing everything we say and worrying that someone else may be listening," said Surveillance Technology Oversight Project executive director Albert Fox Cahn. "Encryption has always been indispensable to secure communication, but today it’s more crucial than ever.”

“Zoom has an opportunity to lead the way in video conferencing security. But to do so, they have to implement default end to end encryption. Implementing end to end encryption is the only way to guarantee user security and the most important thing Zoom could do to keep people safe," said FFTF deputy director Evan Greer.