Harmonic Adds Two More Tier 1 Clients for CableOS

Harmonic’s early success with its CableOS continued in the fourth quarter, with the technology vendor reporting the acquisition of two more Tier 1 cable operator clients for its virtualized CCAP solution.

The additions bring the total number of CableOS Tier 1 clients to five, including Comcast, with which Harmonic entered a multi-year deal base-valued at $175 million last summer.

In all, Harmonic says it now has 23 clients in commercial deployment for CableOS. Revenue for the product was up 78.3 in the fourth quarter. Overall revenue for Harmonic was up 7.6% to $122.2 million during the period.

Harmonic didn’t disclose names for its new Tier 1 clients. But it did say that Vodafone now represents 13% of its revenue, along with Charter Communications (14%) and Comcast (20%).

For 2020, Harmonic is forecasting revenue of $390 million to $430 million, less than consensus forecasts of $438.8 million.