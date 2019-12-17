Harmonic Announces Another CableOs Customer Win: Canada’s Westman Communications

Harmonic said its virtualized cable access solution, CableOS, has been deployed by Canadian operator Westman Communications.

The operator has deployed CableOS in a distributed access architecture (DAA), using Harmonic’s Remote PHY, serving 35 communities in Manitoba with DOCSIS 3.1-powered internet service.

As the cable broadband access business shifts to virtualization, Harmonic has a head start. As of the end of the third quarter, Harmonic had deployed CableOS with 19 cable operators globally, serving 935,000 customer modems, up 20% from the end of Q2.

Related: Harmonic Drives 14% Q3 Revenue Growth as CableOs Biz Takes Off

“We want to deliver enhanced next-generation services to our customers over the best network in the most cost-effective way possible," said Graham Johnston, chief technology officer at Westman Communications, in a statement. "Harmonic's flexible software-based CMTS with simplified licensing and R-PHY support, along with their extensive DAA deployment expertise, enabled us to launch the CableOS solution in under two months, a considerable feat for such a significant technology transformation.”