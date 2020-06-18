HBO to Debut ‘Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' in August

HBO Sports on Aug. 11 will launch the 15th season of its Emmy-winning documentary series Hard Knocks following the training camps of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, said network executives.

The five-episode series for the first time will focus on two teams, said the network. “The Hard Knocks franchise continues to excel as the preeminent sports reality series,” Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports said in a statement. “Our partnership with NFL Films, which dates back to 1977, consistently produces groundbreaking television programming. We are grateful to the Chargers and Rams organizations to be able to present the 2020 training camp experience.”