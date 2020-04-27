HBO Max Lands Apple TV Carriage

WarnerMedia said it has reached a carriage agreement with Apple for its HBO Max offering to fully integrate the streaming service on the Apple TV app.

WarnerMedia plans to launch HBO Max on May 27. Earlier, it said it had reached carriage deals with Charter Communications and YouTube TV.

At launch HBO Max customers will be able to access the service on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers with second and third generation Apple TV models can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay. Existing customers of WarnerMedia’s current streaming offering -- HBO Now -- who are billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels can log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app using in-app purchase.

Fully integrating HBO Max into Apple TV will allow subscribers to watch sows across Apple devices, find content easily and search for HBO Max content using Siri and universal search.

“As we prepare for the launch of HBO Max, our focus remains on making it as widely available as possible for customers seeking out this best-in-class streaming experience,” said WarnerMedia president of distribution Rich Warren in a press release. “The availability to HBO Max across Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers.”

HBO Max will have 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming slate including new original series, series and films from WarnerMedia’s library and third-party licensed programs and movies.

The company recently announced its day one programming slate.