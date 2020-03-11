HBO Max Orders Mark Wahlberg Docu-Series ‘Wahl Street’

HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of Wahl Street, a docu-series that looks into the life of movie star and producer Mark Wahlberg. “Viewers will learn about his successes and failures and glean powerful business and life lessons while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage,” said HBO Max.

The series began production in December.

“This series will be an intimate exploration behind the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the most unique stars in entertainment,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max. “Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs of what it takes to succeed.”

Each episode will follow Wahlberg as he navigates his business portfolio, which includes activewear, sports nutrition supplements, television and film production companies, and a Chevrolet dealership. Each episode will see entrepreneurs and inventors pitching Wahlberg their ideas.

Wahlberg’s film work includes Boogie Nights, The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. He’s in the Netflix series Spenser Confidential.

“We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses,” said Wahlberg, “We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs.”

Wahl Street is produced by Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips. Wahlberg, Levinson and Gips exec produce along with Liz Bronstein.