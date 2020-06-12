HBO Max Renews First Original Series ‘Love Life’

AT&T's new streaming service has already renewed its first original series, announcing that Love Life will be back for a second season.

The anthology series is from Lionsgate and stars Anna Kendrick.

“It’s so rewarding to see Love Life embraced as an immediate hit. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS and truTV. “We salute Anna, our creative team and partners at Lionsgate, and are delighted audiences have gravitated to Love Life in such a significant way. As a day one original, it is gratifying to see the strong response.”

The final four episodes of season 1 are being released Thursday. Season 2 will also be set in New York City, but will focus on a new character.

“We were thrilled to be the first scripted series to debut on HBO Max and now we’re doubly thrilled to be their first second season pickup,” said executive producer Paul Feig. “Our partnership with the entire team at the network has been wonderful and we can’t wait to dive in for more. We’re loving life at HBO Max!"

Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series comes from creator Sam Boyd, who co-show runs with Bridget Bedard. Boyd and Bedard serve as executive producers alongside Kendrick, Feig and Dan Magnante.

“It’s been a labor of love working with everyone on Love Life and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life. I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and their journey,” said Kendrick.