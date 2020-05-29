HBO Max Secures 'Young Sheldon' Streaming Rights

HBO Max has acquired the exclusive rights to the comedy Young Sheldon, the streaming service said Friday.

The deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution calls for HBO Max -- which launched on Tuesday -- to stream the Big Bang Theory spinoff, which is currently the most watched comedy on network television with total viewers, teens and key 25-54 demos, said the streaming service. HBO Max also has rights to the 279-episode Big Bang Theory library.

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV in a statement. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”