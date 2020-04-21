HBO Max Sets May 27 Launch Date

WarnerMedia has set a May 27 launch date for HBO Max, peppering the first day of the much-anticipated streaming service with original shows, documentaries and library content.

WarnerMedia first unveiled its plans for the HBO Max streaming service in October. The service, priced at $14.99 per month, will eventually include about 10,000 hours of content.

So far WarnerMedia has signed on cable operator Charter Communications to HBO Max. Others are expected to follow.

The initial round of content for the service will include original series like scripted comedy Love Life; feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

“Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none,” said WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct to consumer chairman Robert Greenblatt in a press release. “I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

HBO Max will draw content from the WarnerMedia library, including movies from Warner Bros. Studios, New Line, and titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and a selection of classic films from Turner Classic Movies. HBO Max will also offer third-party acquired series and movie titles.

After the initial launch, HBO Max will continue to stream originals on a regular schedule throughout the summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco; the Friends unscripted cast reunion special; all-new original episodes of DC’s Doom Patrol and others.

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” HBO Max chief content officer and president TBS, TNT and truTV Kevin Reilly said in a press release. “Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”