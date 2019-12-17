HBO Max Sets Xmas-Themed Reality Series

HBO Max, the streaming service being launched next year by AT&T, said it has given a green light to a new unscripted holiday-themed dating series.

HBO Max

12 Dates of Christmas, set to debut next year, follows a cast of singles in a real-life romantic comedy as they look for love in time for the holiday.

The series is being produced by Objective Media Group America.

“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow? Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle — true love,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP original nonfiction and kids programming for HBO Max.

12 Dates of Christmas was created by Michael Beilinson. Sam Dean is the showrunning executive producer with Suzy Ratner as co-executive producer. Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serve as executive producers for Objective Media Group American, a division of All3Media America.

“12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom coms past and present. It’s a romantic, fun and feel good dating show with a difference, and has the perfect home with HBO Max," said Pearce, an executive VP at Objective Media.