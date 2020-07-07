HBO Max to Create Animated series ‘Young Love’

HBO Max has ordered a new animated series Young Love, based on characters portrayed in the Academy-Award-winning short film Hair Love.

The series, created by Matthew Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation, centers around the relationship between an African-American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter’s hair for the first time, according to HBO Max.

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” said Billy Wee, SVP, Original Animation, HBO Max in a statement. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

The series will be executive produced by Blue Key Entertainment's Monica A. Young (Hair Love) along with Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.