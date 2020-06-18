HBO Max to Debut ‘Scoob!’ Movie on June 26

HBO Max will stream Warner Bros.’ animated feature film Scoob! On June 26 after the movie’s month-long run via video on demand.

The movie, based on the classic Scooby-Doo franchise, focuses on how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc, said HBO Max. The movie was scheduled to hit theaters in May before eventually moving to VOD after most theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"HBO Max is the perfect home for these 'meddling kids' and their dog,’" said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV in a statement. "Scoob! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It's a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes.”