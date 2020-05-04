AT&T Undercuts Netflix with HBO Max 20% Off Promo

AT&T’s WarnerMedia is cutting the price of HBO Max by 20% to those who sign up directly for the subscription streaming service before its May 27 launch.

The $11.99-a-month price is good for a year and represents a $3-a-month break from the regular $14.99 price of the streaming service.

Notably, it’s a dollar less than the $12.99-a-month price of Netflix’s most popular tier.

Even with the discount, WarnerMedia will net more revenue through these direct-billed customer relationships than it will via partnerships with companies like Apple, Google and Amazon, which typically take 30% off the top when apps like HBO Max are transacted in their ecosystems.

WarnerMedia currently charges subscribers to its legacy HBO Now service $11.99 a month. Those HBO Now customers will receive HBO Max at no price difference once the service debuts. Likewise, those who subscribe to HBO via AT&T pay TV services will also get the new streaming platform at no additional charge.

WarnerMedia is still trying to adjust its launch campaign after production studio shutdowns altered its original series plans. A recent promotional trailer highlighted archival shows … leading to wonderment as to how HBO Max will differentiate itself from HBO Now during the pandemic.