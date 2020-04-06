HBO, NBC Top NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

HBO drew the most nods — 17 in all — when diversity organization NAMIC announced its 2020 NAMIC Vision Awards, which recognize original programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and represents the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.

NBC finished second with 10 nominations, followed by BET with 8, the organization said on April 2. NBC’s comedy Sunnyside was the most nominated show, with four nods. Broadcasters fared well, garnering at least one Vision Awards nomination in the major comedy and drama categories, including a sweep of the Best Performance for a Drama category. The Vision Awards winner will be announced in late April. Here are this year’s nominees.

Animation

DuckTales, Disney Channel

Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior

Fancy Nancy, Disney Junior

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, Disney Junior

The Casagrandes, Nickelodeon

Awards & Honors

2019 BET Awards, BET Networks

2019 Black Girls Rock!, BET Networks

Kids’ Choice Sports 2019, Nickelodeon

2019 Soul Train Awards, BET Networks

Best Performance – Comedy

Kal Penn, Sunnyside, NBC

Kiran Deol, Sunnyside, NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda, DuckTales, Disney Channel

Moses Storm, Sunnyside, NBC

Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO

Best Performance – Drama

Brian Tee, Chicago Med, NBC

Hill Harper, The Good Doctor, ABC

LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D., NBC

Marlyne Barrett, Chicago Med, NBC

Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T., CBS/Sony Pictures Television

Children’s

America’s Most Musical Family, Nickelodeon

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special, HBO

Comedy

A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO

Ballers, HBO

Los Espookys, HBO

Sunnyside, NBC

Will & Grace, NBC

Digital Media – Short Form

Robin Roberts Presents Thriver Thursday: Dr. Okanlami, Rock’n Robin Productions/ABC

Robin Roberts Presents Thriver Thursday: Yusuf Dahl, Rock’n Robin Production/ABC

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement — America’s First Daily Black Newspaper, Comcast

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement — Confronting America’s Broken Promise, Comcast

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement — Our Accountability: Learning to Lead from Dr. King, Comcast

Documentary

Finding Justice, BET Networks

Martin: The Legacy of a King, BET Networks

The Apollo, HBO

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, HBO

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, HBO

Drama

My Brilliant Friend, HBO

S.W.A.T., CBS/Sony Pictures Television

Godfather of Harlem, EPIX

The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access

The Good Fight, CBS All Access

Foreign Language

Caravanas, Discovery Networks Latin America Our Boys, HBO

Lifestyle

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Food Network

CNN’s Turning Points with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Special Projects

Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network

Man Fire Food, Cooking Channel

No Passport Required, PBS

News/Informational

American Injustice: A BET Town Hall, BET Networks

Life Inside: Angola, Dateline NBC

MSNBC’s Justice for All Town Hall, NBC News Group

VICE News Tonight: Blackface Hunters, HBO

Young, Gifted and Broke: Our Student Debt Crisis – A BET Town Hall, BET Networks

Original Movie or Special

Collisions, Fuse

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story, Lifetime

Native Son, HBO

O.G., HBO

Reality

Made from Scratch, Fuse

Sunday Best, BET Networks

T-Pain’s School of Business, Fuse

Untold Stories of Hip Hop, WE tv

World of Dance, NBC

Reality – Social Issues

Rough Places Made Smooth, CBS Sports Network

Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin, ID

VICE News Tonight: Lifesize Mourning, HBO

VICE News Tonight: Trans Activist Miss Major Revisits the Stonewall Riots, HBO

Unapologetic, ESPN

Sports

Althea & Arthur, CBS Sports Network

Definition of a Hero, ESPN

Israel Adesanya, ESPN

Special Olympics 50 Game Changers: Inclusion in UAE, ESPN

The Shop: Uninterrupted, HBO