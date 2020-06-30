HBO Re-Ups 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' for 11th Season

HBO has renewed its comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm for an 11th season, the network said Tuesday.

The Emmy Award-winning series, produced and starring Larry David, also features Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), J.B. Smoove (The Millers) and Ted Danson (The Good Place). HBO aired the 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm this past January.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming in a statement. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”



