HBO Renews ‘Betty’ for Second Season

HBO has renewed its comedy series Betty for a second season, the network said Thursday.

The series, which follows a group of diverse young female skateboarders, stars Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg. Betty's freshman campaign ended June 5.

“It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of Betty, and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in a statement. “We can’t wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next.”