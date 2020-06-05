HBO Renews ‘We’re Here’

HBO has renewed its unscripted series We’re Here for a second season, the premium service said Friday.

The series follows the exploits of several renowned drag queens who go to small towns across America to recruit and train residents to participate in a one-night only drag performance, said HBO. The series ended its six-episode freshman campaign on June 4.

“We’re Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t really have anticipated,” HBO Executive Vice President of Programming Nina Rosenstein said in a statement. “The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice.”