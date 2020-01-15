TCA: HBO Sets Ronan Farrow Doc Investigating Threats Against Journalists

Mike Pont/Getty Images for Peabody

HBO is teaming with Ronan Farrow and Loki Films on a documentary that examines the threats against journalists.

The project, which is the first in a multi-film deal between Farrow and HBO, will be directed by Loki Films' Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. Farrow will serve as executive producer along with Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO.

“Around the world, journalists are under fire,” said Farrow in a statement. “They’re being spied on using new surveillance technology, imprisoned, even murdered. And we’re seeing evolving tactics deployed against reporters in the United States, too, against the backdrop of a new era of misinformation campaigns and rhetoric that seeks to undermine the very idea of objective reporting. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rachel, Heidi, and HBO to tell these stories.”

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

HBO also released its documentary lineup for the first half of 2020.

The schedule includes McMillion$ (Feb. 3), Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes debuts (Feb. 11), We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (Feb. 18), Atlanta Child Murders (working title, April), Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (May), and Welcome to Chechnya (June).