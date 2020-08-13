HBO Taps Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Phylicia Rashad to Star in ‘Between the World and Me’

Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett are among the performers slated to appear in HBO's upcoming special Between The World And Me, the network said Thursday.

The special, an adaptation of the stage show based on journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates’ bestseller of the same name, will also star Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson, said the network.

Between The World and Me is directed by Kamilah Forbes who also serves as executive producer; executive produced by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Susan Kelechi Watson and Roger Ross Williams.