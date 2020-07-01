HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' Gets August Premiere Date

HBO Wednesday announced an Aug. 16 premiere date for its new scripted drama series Lovecraft Country.

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in 'Lovecraft Country'

The 10-episode series, based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, follows the exploits of an African-American man and his female childhood friend as they travel through 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures, according to HBO.

The series, executive produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller, stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance and Jada Harris.

Loovecraft Country is produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.