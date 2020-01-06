'Succession's Brian Cox wins award for best actor in a drama series

HBO's Succession was a surprise winner in the best drama series category at the Golden Globes awards Sunday night.

Jesse Armstrong accepts the Golden Globe for best drama series for HBO's "Succession" Paul Drinkwater/NBC

The sophomore series, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, beat out such favorites as Netflix's The Crown, BBC America's Killing Eve and HBO's Big Little Lies, as well as freshman series The Morning Show from Apple TV+.

Cox also took home the Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series, topping Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Billy Porter (Pose) for the statuette.