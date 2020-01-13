Helen Swenson Named VP of Content at Spectrum News NY1

Helen Swenson has been named VP of content at Spectrum News NY1. She will oversee all content development, programming and news efforts, including strategic planning, creation and execution for news network NY1. She will relocate to New York and starts Feb. 10.

Helen Swenson

Swenson was program developer and executive producer for Tegna. Prior to joining Tegna in 2016, she was president and general manager at WIAT Birmingham. She was senior VP of live programming at the Weather Channel from 2009 to 2013.

“Helen is a dynamic and talented executive with deep industry experience leading linear and digital content in broadcast and local news,” said Dan Ronayne, senior VP, Spectrum News, Northeast. “Her leadership and proven success of developing news programming, innovative content, creating growth and managing the day-to-day operations will be invaluable as we continue to build upon NY1’s successes.”

Swenson also spent two years as senior consultant at Frank N. Magid Associates and six years as news director at KIRO Seattle.

“I’m honored to join the very talented and award-winning team at NY1,” said Swenson. “I look forward to working with the entire group of esteemed journalists to cover the local stories that New Yorkers have come to rely on, as well as developing more opportunities to engage viewers with high-quality local shows and programming across all platforms.”

Charter Communications owns Spectrum Networks, which oversees NY1.