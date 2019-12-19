Henry Succeeds Hemmer at FNC
Ed Henry has been named co-anchor of America's Newsroom, Fox News Channel's 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekday news block, starting Jan. 20, joining Sandra Smith atop that program.
Henry succeeds Bill Hemmer, who is moving into the 3 p.m. weekday slot vacated by Shep Smith, who left in October.
Henry has been FNC's chief national correspondent and has been anchoring the weekend America's News HQ at 12-1 p.m.
Henry's resume includes Senate correspondent and senior editor at Roll Call and political analysis for C-SPAN and WUSA-TV.