Here’s To The Leaders

There is never a better time than now to celebrate the accomplishments of women in media. Television in particular has evolved to provide more leadership opportunities for women, especially in categories such as programming, legal affairs and communication, but also in companies’ corner offices.

Multichannel News has proudly highlighted high-achieving women executives for more than two decades, in print, online and at our annual New York City gala luncheon events, which also support the mission of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT)’s New York chapter.

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has disrupted our live-event scheduling, but our mission of celebration persists. We have moved the 22nd annual Wonder Women luncheon back, from March 26 to Sept. 30, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

While we all are adapting to the workplace, social, economic and health-and-safety challenges that have reshaped our shared reality, now is a good time to tell the stories of the 2020 Wonder Women and Women to Watch. We hope you enjoy these profiles and look forward to gathering with these accomplished women, and with you, to continue the celebration on Sept. 30.