HGTV Renews 'Property Brothers: Forever Home,' 'Brother vs. Brother' Series

HGTV has renewed original series Property Brothers: Forever Home and Brother vs. Brother as part of a multi-year talent extension with show hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, the network said Tuesday.

The deal, which extends to 2022, also calls for the duo to develop exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the network’s programming and creative teams, according to HGTV.

“Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms—linear and digital,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV in a statement. “They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It’s why we’ve ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother and why we have several new projects in development with them.”

