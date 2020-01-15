Hill Dems Seek FCC, DHS Cyberattack Briefings

Fearing cyber attacks in the wake of the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the Democratic chairs of the House Energy & Commerce Committee want to know what the FCC and Homeland Security are doing to defend against that prospect.

In letters to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf, House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Communications Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), asked for briefings, classified if necessary.

They pointed out that Iranians have vowed revenge and have launched cyberattacks against U.S. businesses in the past in response to past government actions.

They want that briefing by Feb. 5.

The FCC had no comment at press time on the letter.