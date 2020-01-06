Tubi Signs Deal to Put Programming Library on Hisense Smart TVs

Collection of 20,000 movies and TV shows will be integrated into Vidaa platform starting this spring

AVOD operator Tubi announced a deal today today to integrate its programming library of around 20,000 movies and TV shows into Vidda, thew new video platform being launched by Hisense to power its smart TVs starting this spring.

The deal was announced out of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Tubi’s collection of licensed programming will be viewable to Hisense TV owners in the territories for which the ad-supported streaming platform has acquired programming rights— U.S., Canada, Australia and (most recently) the UK.

“We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” said Michael Ahiakpor, chief product officer at Tubi, in a statement. “Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.”

Tubi announced in September that the amount of content it was streaming to its viewers hard increased 40% over May to 132 million hours.

The Hisense announcement comes as Xumo, another ad-supported supplier of programming to smart TVs, is reportedly in advanced talks to be acquired by Comcast.