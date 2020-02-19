History Nabs Laurence Fishburne to Host 'History's Greatest Mysteries' Series

History has tapped Laurence Fishburne to host a new non-fiction series that will look at infamous mysteries throughout history.

The series, History's Greatest Mysteries, will investigate the circumstances surrounding such iconic historical mysteries as the Titanic, Roswell, the Bermuda Triangle and John Wilkes Booth, that have captured the fascination and attention of millions, according to the network.

Each program within the franchise will showcase fresh, new evidence and perspectives including never-before-released documents to the general public, personal diaries and DNA evidence to unearth brand-new information about these infamous and enigmatic chapters in history, said History officials.

Fishburne (Black-ish, John Wick, The Matrix) will host and narrate the series, which is set to debut later this summer, according to History.

“Our audience has an interest in the full story behind iconic historical moments,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for History in a statement. “This new banner will change the way we look at history as we know it, while sparking new, compelling conversations.”