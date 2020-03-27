House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Bill

After three hours of speeches about how important it was to pass the coronavirus aid bill, the House has finally passed the $2 trillion package.

It includes help for small businesses, including broadcasters and cable operators, funding for rural broadband and funding for the arts and noncommercial media.

The vote was unanimous--by voice vote--after a loan Republican, who had signaled he would vote against the bill--was denied a roll call vote.

The bill now goes to the President's desk.

“The CARES Act takes a significant step in protecting the health of all Americans and providing peace of mind during this time of economic uncertainty, but there is a lot more work to do," said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), chairman of the House energy & Commerce Committee. "In future legislation, we must ensure affordable treatment for all, expand distance learning programs and access to the internet for low-income Americans..."

“The Motion Picture Association applauds Secretary Mnuchin and Congress on the passage of the [bill]," said the association's chairman, Charles Rivkin. "The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is a threat to the entire global economy, including creative industries. In the United States alone, the film, television, and streaming industry supports 2.5 million jobs and 93,000 small businesses – 87 percent of which employ fewer than 10 people. This bill provides critical relief for independent contractors, freelancers, and small businesses who are the backbone of the entertainment industry and among those whose livelihoods are hardest hit by the current public health crisis. Industry stakeholders, including unions, guilds, and theater owners, worked tirelessly to achieve this important relief.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with Congress and the Administration in the coming weeks and months to build on this progress," he said.

“We are extremely pleased that the federal stimulus package will offer relief to America’s songwriters and composers, who are, in many cases, our nation’s ultimate small businesses," said Mike O’Neill, president of music licensing organization BMI. "Thanks to the CARES Act, music creators who are independent contractors, sole proprietors or self-employed, will be eligible for small business loans, emergency grants, unemployment insurance, payroll tax deferrals and more, which will all help protect their livelihoods during this challenging time."