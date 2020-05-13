House Republicans Outline Tech Legislative Agenda

House Energy & Commerce Committee Republican leaders have unveiled an ambitious tech legislative agenda including bills using AI to combat deep fakes, promoting data security and coming up with an IoT strategy.

They may not control the House, or the Consumer Protection Subcommittee agenda, but House Republicans have a road map for where they would like the committee to go in terms of tech legislation that will help America beat China and tackle other competitiveness challenges.

Related: House Republicans Praise 5G Coalition

The focus, not surprisingly, is on unleashing free market ingenuity and economic growth, according to Energy and Commerce Committee ranking member Greg Walden (R-Ore.)) and Consumer Protection ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.).

“Now more than ever, we must create policies that ensure America beats China over the next decade and beyond by fostering innovation, securing supply chains, and protecting consumers," they said in unveiling their legislative wish/work list.

The agenda comprises 15 bills in four categories:

Advancing and Securing Emerging Technologies

· "The Generating Artificial Intelligence Networking Security (GAINS) Act, led by Rep. McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), ensures the United States develops and implements strategies for artificial intelligence that preserves our values and leadership. Identifies risks to the supply chain and creates plan for mitigating those risks;

· "The Advancing Blockchain Act, led by Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), promotes the use of blockchain technology to our economy. Identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain;

· "The Advancing 3D Printing Act, led by Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX), assesses how to ensure American leadership in 3D printing technology. Identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain;

· "The Advancing Quantum Computing Act, led by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), identifies how quantum computing can benefit our economy. Identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain;

· "The Smart IoT Act, introduced last May by Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), promotes an IoT strategy at the federal level that streamlines development and adoption;

· "The Advancing Unmanned Delivery Services Act, led by Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), analyzes the many benefits that contactless delivery has for various segments and sectors of our country;

· "The Advancing Facial Recognition Act, led by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), ensures development of facial recognition technology balances both our leadership role and consumer protections. Identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain;

· "The Advancing IOT Manufacturing Act, led by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), encourages states to adopt model codes for the manufacturing of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain;

· "The Advancing New and Advanced Materials Act, led by Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), promotes a national strategy on the adoption of new and advanced materials in U.S. manufacturing. Identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain;"

Global Data Innovation and Security

· "The Showing How Isolationism Effects Long-term Development (SHIELD) Act, led by Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), assesses how international data localization laws impact each country’s economy, our economy, and cross-border commerce;

· "The Telling Everyone the Location of data Leaving the U.S. (TELL) Act, led by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC), requires disclosure whether China has access to our data transmissions;

· "The Internet Application Integrity and Disclosure (Internet Application I.D.) Act, led by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), requires the disclosure of app-makers originating from China."

Advancing Innovation Across the Country

· "The Advancing Gig Economy Act, led by Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), analyzes how we can preserve and foster growth in our gig economy;

· "The Advancing Tech Startups Act, led by Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH), promotes a national strategy for encouraging more tech-focused startups and small businesses in all parts of our country."

Combating Harms Through Innovation

· "The Countering Online Harms Act, led by Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), assesses how we can use AI to fight online harms, such as misinformation, deep fakes, illegal content, and more."