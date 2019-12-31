House To Dig Into Deepfakes

The House Energy & Commerce Committee Consumer Protection Subcommittee will hold a hearing Jan. 8 on "deception online," “Americans at Risk: Manipulation and Deception in the Digital Age."

Among the topics for discussion will be deepfakes and disinformation campaigns.

“As the Internet has matured from a blogging platform to the engine that powers our economy, bad actors who seek to manipulate consumers have become more sophisticated," said House E&C Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.).

No witnesses announced, but they will be asked to provide input on how to combat "harmful" deception and manipulation.