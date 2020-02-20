House Will Hold Network Resiliency Legislative Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications Subcommittee will hold a legislative hearing to consider legislation geared to improve communications in times of emergency.

The hearing, dubbed “Strengthening Communications Networks to Help Americans in Crisis,” will be held Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. It was announced by House E&C Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Communications Subcommittee Mike Doyle (D-Pa.).

Pallone on Thursday (Feb. 20) joined with committee member Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.) to introduce the RESILIENT Networks Act, which among other things would require the FCC to come up with network resiliency corrdination and cooperation best practices.

“In times of emergency, it’s imperative that our communications networks are well equipped so Americans can call for help, contact loved ones and access critical emergency response information," said Pallone and Doyle in a joint statement. "We cannot allow our communications networks to fail when a disaster strikes. At this hearing, we will discuss several pieces of legislation that will strengthen network resiliency and bolster emergency response to ensure Americans are able to communicate in times of crisis when it matters most.”