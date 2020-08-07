Hulu Orders ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ The Next Thing You Eat’

Hulu has ordered to series The Girl From Plainville and The Next Thing You Eat, the streaming service announced Friday.

Starring Elle Fanning (The Great), The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s controversial “texting-suicide” case. The series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that lead to his death, and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter, said the service.

The Next Thing You Eat is a six-episode docuseries that explores how current events have affected not only the restaurant world but people's fundamental relationship to food. World-renowned chef David Chang and documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville serve as executive producers for the series.

Maya Rudolph will narrate Hulu's 'Eater's Guide to the World' Terence Patrick/CBS

In other Hulu news, actress Maya Rudolph will serve as narrator for Hulu’s original series Eater’s Guide to the World. The series explores some of the most satisfying culinary destinations around the world including the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana and Costa Rica, according to the service.

In addition, the streaming service will debut its eight episode anthology series Monsterland on Oct. 2, documentary series I AM GRETA on Nov. 13, animated series Animaniacs on Nov. 20, and drama series No Man’s Land on Nov. 18.