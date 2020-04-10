Hulu's Naylor Bolts to Head Snapchat Americas

Peter Naylor, long-time head of ad sales at Hulu, has been named VP, Americas at Snapchat, a new position, effective early May.

Peter Naylor

Naylor’s departure follows The Walt Disney Co. acquiring control over Hulu, having acquired stakes in the streamer from former co-owners 21st Century Fox and Comcast.

Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepped down in January as Disney moved to more tightly integrated Hulu into its direct-to-consumer group, which also oversees Disney+. Disney named Kelly Cambell as president of Hulu in February. She had been Hulu’s CMO.

At Snapchat, Naylor will be reporting to Jeremi Gorman, who joined the company in 2018 as chief business officer. He will be responsible for driving Snapchants growth in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

As part of this new structure, Luke Kallis, VP U.S. Advertiser Solutions, and Dominic Rioux, VP Emerging Advertising Solutions, will report to Naylor, as will. Matt McGowan, GM for Canada.

David Roter, who leads agency efforts as VP Global Agency Partnerships NY, and Claire Valoti, VP International, will continue to report to Jeremi.

Before joining Hulu, Naylor was executive VP of digital media sales for NBCUniversal.