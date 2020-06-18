IAB Says 8,500 Have Signed Up for NewFronts

More than 8,500 media buyers and other folks from the advertising business have pre-registered for the virtual NewFronts, the Internet Ad Bureau said Wednesday.

The NewFronts, rescheduled after the live event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place from June 22 to 26 online.

About 30 events are scheduled with subjects including streaming video, audio, eSports and gaming, plus presentations on trends in changes in consumer behavior and media habits.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the change in the marketplace and is unleashing the future of video today. We are all relying on digital media and virtual experiences to keep us engaged and connected in this new reality, further emphasizing the need for NewFronts to discuss the rise of OTT viewing among consumers. Due to these accelerated changes, IAB has been able to pivot NewFronts to a digital format that we believe will serve as a model for the future,” said David Cohen, president of the IAB.

The NewFronts kick off June 22 with Roku. Other streaming video presenters include Crackle Plus, Tubi, Hulu, Snap, Facebook, GSTV YouTube and TikTok.

