Amazon’s add-supported IMDb TV streaming platform announced a licensing deal Wednesday with Disney, acquiring more than 20 scripted shows including Lost, Desperate Housewives and Malcolm in the Middle.

The agreement, carved with Disney’s increasingly powerful Direct-to-Consumer and International division, immediately delivers to the free streaming service full episodic libraries of Desperate Housewives, My So-Called Live, White Collar and The Glades.

The service will be the exclusive AVOD home of Lost, with all 121 episodes of the J.J. Abrams-produced series available on the site starting May 1 (which marks the 10-year anniversary of the Lost finale.

Notably, Malcolm in the Middle will have its exclusive AVOD window on IMDb TV, as well, with all 151 installments posted June 1.

All 112 episodes of Ally McBeal will be available starting April 1.

Reruns have generated huge audiences for on-demand streaming services, both subscription and ad-supported. IMDb TV has acquired a few TV properties—notably, it acquired ABC series The Middle last year—but this is by far its biggest licensing agreement to date.

Amazon hasn’t yet disclosed usage figures for IMDb TV, which has its own app for Fire TV devices. It’s accessible from most other OTT devices through the Amazon Prime Video and IMDb apps.