INCOMPAS Convention Moves Online

Add INCOMPAS, which represents competitive carriers and edge providers, to the list of associations moving their annual conventions online due to COVID-19.

The all-virtual event will be Sept. 14-16 (It would have been in Las Vegas had the physical show been held). INCOMPAS is also launching a virtual portal, ConnectIN, for all things INCOMPAS Show related.

That portal will allow attendees to start networking online--hosting remote video and voice meetings, for example--before they gather online, then tune into sessions and keynotes. It will remain available after the show as a source of on demand content.

“As much as we all had hoped to be able to meet in person this September in Las Vegas, the well-being of our attendees and exhibitors takes precedence," said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. "Given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, we will be moving to an all-virtual 2020 INCOMPAS Show. Through our new ConnectIN platform, our attendees won't miss a beat in their INCOMPAS Show experience – from the ability to proactively reach out and set up meetings with prospects and buyers, to hearing from industry thought leaders and innovators in real-time and on-demand educational sessions.”