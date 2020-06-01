Industry Players Stand Up for Social Change

Companies and their trade associations are increasingly weighing in on the protests blanketing the country in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

"We stand in support of the African American community--our employees, on-air talent, colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers and, most importantly, our audience, are all allies in requesting the fair and humane treatment of people of color and the rejection of any and all forms of racism and social injustice," said the Spanish Broadcasting System in a statement Monday (June 1).

Jason Oxman, president of tech association ITI, said his industry is committed to listening to all stakeholders and taking action to "bring about real change."

"The United States and world are bearing witness to the senseless killings, pain, and disenfranchisement the Black community is experiencing this week and has endured for centuries, and together we must find solutions to the endemic racism and persistent discrimination at the root of these latest tragic incidents," he said in a statement. "Our industry makes technology that inspires and empowers people to do better, to have a voice, and to enact change. And our strength lies in our ability to innovate in ways that benefit everyone and draw from the communities we live in. We all need to do more and do better to address pervasive inequality and discrimination, and we have the opportunity to do our part."