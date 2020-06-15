Global tech trade association ITI has commended the Supreme Court for its landmark gay and transgender civil rights decision.

That was among the reactions from D.C. tech and communications policy circles to the news.

“An inclusive and diverse workplace makes our communities and our companies stronger,” said ITI President Jason Oxman. “This historic decision ensures that employees across the United States are protected by law from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace. Our industry stands with our LGBTQ employees and partners to celebrate this significant milestone and continue the ongoing fight for equality, including urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act.

The High Court, in a 6-3 decision, has held that the 1964 Civil Rights Act prevents discrimination by an employer on the basis of sexual orientation, a huge victory for the civil rights of the LBGTQ community.

The court reversed an 11th Circuit Court decision that an employer could fire someone for "simply being homosexual or transgender."

Conservatives joining the liberals in overturning the 11th Circuit were Justice Neil Gorsuch, who penned the decision, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Dissenting from the decision were Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, who joined in a dissent written by Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote his own dissent.

Also weighing in from Washington was FCC Commissioner Jessica Roswenworcel, who tweeted:

Verizon said in a statement: "Today’s historic ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court is a victory for Verizon employees and millions of American workers. We fully support equality for LGBTQ+ individuals and have long advocated for these issues."

Earlier this month, Verizon was named one of the best places to work in terms of LGBTQ equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.