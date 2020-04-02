ITI Offers Tech Guide to COVID-19 Respose Resources

Tech trade association ITI has put together a guide to tech industry resources to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus Response Directory features tools for affected groups, including teachers, businesses governments provided by its members, which include Apple, Google, and IBM.

It also has a section tracking ITI member company responses as well as resources from SIIA and Technet.

“The tech industry is working together to help respond to and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 for communities across the globe,” said ITI President Jason Oxman. “We urge educators, employers, and government and community leaders to visit our directory of tools and resources to learn more about what’s available and how tech can help during this public health crisis.”