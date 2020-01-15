ITTA Folds Its Tent

ITTA-The Voice of America's Broadband Providers will be silenced.

"ITTA will be shutting its doors effective January 31, 2020 after over a one-quarter century representing wireline communications service providers in Washington," ITTA said in a statement Wednesday (Jan. 15).

ITTA cited "financial constraints in the wireline service provider sector" for shutting its doors, saying those financial challenges had been "insurmountable."

“I am extremely proud of the work ITTA has done in Washington, DC on behalf of its member companies,” said ITTA President Genny Morelli. “ITTA’s successes in the policy arena are particularly noteworthy when measured against the size and resources of other industry stakeholders. With its lean structure, ITTA has been able to introduce innovative policy reforms and respond quickly to policy proposals as the telecom industry continues to modernize and evolve."

Broadband providers still have a voice via ACA Connects, which represents smaller and midsized providers, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, NTCCA-The Rural Broadband Association, USTelecom, CTIA and others.

America Connects President saluted ITTA in a tweet: