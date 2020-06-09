Jeff Allen Named President of ShortsTV and TVCortos

Shorts International said it has named Jeff Allen as president of ShortsTV (U.S.), a linear and OTT channel dedicated to short-form video entertainment, and its Latin American channel TVCortos.

Jeff Allen

Reporting directly to Shorts International Chief Executive Carter Pilcher within Shorts Entertainment Networks, the U.S. subsidiary of Shorts International, Allen will oversee and manage all U.S. and Latin American operations including content acquisitions, sales and growth, programming, marketing and more.

“As Shorts International continues to evolve and grow globally, I couldn’t think of a better fit than Jeff to spearhead the ShortsTV and TVCortos efforts,” Shorts International chief executive Carter Pilcher said in a release. “Jeff brings a vast amount of experience across many industry verticals, from both an operational and creative standpoint, and will play a critical role on our team.”

Based in Los Angeles, Allen most recently was vice president of operations at Hallmark Labs, the subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Inc., that enables their digital, direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses including Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark eCards, and Hallmark Shoebox. He also worked for a short form SVOD startup called SpiritClips that was acquired by Hallmark in 2012.