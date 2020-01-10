John Ridley to Produce Alicia Keys Musical Drama for Showtime

John Ridley is on board to executive produce a musical drama series from Alicia Keys on Showtime. The untitled show centers on “an emotionally complex family story that spans generations and threatens the fabric of the community in present-day Milwaukee,” according to Showtime.

Keys is executive producing along with Ben Pasek and Justin Paul, Marc Platt, R.J. Cutler and Adam Siegel.

A Milwaukee native, Ridley won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for 12 Years a Slave. He was also the creator, showrunner and director of American Crime. He has an overall deal with ABC Studios.

“Having worked with John Ridley many times over the years, I know first-hand how talented and fearless he is both as a writer and director,” said Gary Levine, entertainment president, Showtime. “Combining his dramatic depth with the musical brilliance of Pasek and Paul and Alicia Keys promises a wildly original and entertaining series for Showtime.”

Fox 21 Television Studios is producing the show.

“I couldn't be more excited to work not only again with Gary and Showtime, but to also collaborate with the phenomenal talents of Alicia Keys, the team of Pasek and Paul, Marc Platt, and R.J. and Adam as well,” said Ridley. “I’m especially grateful for the opportunity to set the series in Milwaukee, and examine the challenges and triumphs of my hometown; a city to which I remain deeply connected.”