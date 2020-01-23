Kansas’s Rainbow Becomes Latest Cable Operator to Drop Linear Video

Now former MVPD says it will help steer its now broadband-only customers to the OTT alternatives of their choice

Rainbow Communications, which supplies phone, broadband and cable to Northeast Kansas, says it is pulling the plug on traditional cable service to focus on streaming video.

"Based on what we see for the future and what’s best for our customers, Rainbow Communications will no longer provide TV service as part of our entertainment package," Rainbow told its customers, pointing out that more than 80% of its internet usage was streaming video.

Cable operators have increasingly been eyeing the move to online video, one reason the American Cable Association, which represents smaller operators, changed its name to ACA Connects.

In an open letter to its customers billed as a "TV End Announcement," Rainbow said that given that there was now "a high-quality and less-expensive technology exists for watching TV" in over-the-top video, it would no longer be their TV provider as of June 30, 2020, by which it meant no longer be providing traditional cable TV. It stopped taking new video subs Jan. 13.

Rainbow said it would try to maintain all its channels 'til the June end date, but could not guarantee it if there was a "loss of expensive equipment."

Rainbow also cited the cost of content and the difficulty of independent providers to offer quality lineups without boosting rates. "Instead," it said, "we will focus our efforts on delivering the best internet speeds possible so customers can watch high-quality and less-expensive TV channels over our high-speed internet connection."

For the full version of this story, and for more stories like this, visit our sister publication, Next TV.