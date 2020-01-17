Ken Starr Out as Fox News Contributor

But in as defender of Trump in Senate trial

A Fox spokesperson confirmed that Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated Whitewater and was a central figure in the impeachment of Bill Clinton, will have no role in the network's coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

"Ken Starr is no longer part of our coverage as he is no longer a FOX News contributor," said the spokesperson.

That is because Starr has been named to join President Trump's legal defense team as he fights charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

The President will have until until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, to answer the charges and, if he wants to file a trial brief, must do it by noon Monday, Jan. 20. The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m.

Also named to the team was prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, whose past clients, NBC News pointed out Friday (Jan. 17) have included "Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and O.J. Simpson."